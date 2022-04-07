OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $3.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 4,925,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,600. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $473.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,695 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $3,706,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,604 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 769,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.