2,500 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,107,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,531,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

