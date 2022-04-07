Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,045. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average is $181.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

