Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $979,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.73. 978,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,184. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on KRG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

