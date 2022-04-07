285,000 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Purchased by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 285,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,907,000. Green Plains accounts for about 3.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Green Plains by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Green Plains by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Green Plains stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.65. 1,063,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,982. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.63. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

