PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $2.01. PetVivo shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 30,577 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.
PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). PetVivo had a negative net margin of 5,480.00% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%.
About PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)
PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.
