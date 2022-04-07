PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $2.01. PetVivo shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 30,577 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Get PetVivo alerts:

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). PetVivo had a negative net margin of 5,480.00% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PetVivo during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PetVivo during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PetVivo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PetVivo during the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.