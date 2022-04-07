AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.22

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.22 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 41.78 ($0.55). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.52), with a volume of 4,406,212 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £294.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 29.36.
AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)
See Also
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.