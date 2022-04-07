AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.22

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.22 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 41.78 ($0.55). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.52), with a volume of 4,406,212 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £294.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 29.36.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

