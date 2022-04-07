Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.19

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and traded as high as $44.01. Teck Resources shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.
About Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)
