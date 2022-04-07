Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.10.
About Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT)
Further Reading
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Premaitha Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premaitha Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.