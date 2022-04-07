Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $111.01

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and traded as high as $119.40. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $119.40, with a volume of 361 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37.

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction, which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

