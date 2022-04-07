TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TPVG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 103,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,631. The company has a market capitalization of $529.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

