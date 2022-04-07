Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 1,522,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of -0.43. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

