Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

ELMS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,126. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $7,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth about $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,575,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 599,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 395,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

