PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Up 115.2% This Week

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,699.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 115.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,547.39 or 1.00076503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00063719 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00027604 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002111 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.