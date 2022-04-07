EDC Blockchain Achieves Market Cap of $506,414.35 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $506,414.35 and $130.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,547.39 or 1.00076503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00063719 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00027604 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002111 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

