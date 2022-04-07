Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 13,890 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.15% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 548,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

