Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 115,023 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 187.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,023 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMTK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DermTech by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DermTech by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DermTech by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DermTech by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DMTK. Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

DMTK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 540,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $414.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.86.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

