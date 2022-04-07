The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,017 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.33. 7,565,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,367,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

