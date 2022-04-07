Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Natera by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 329,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 125,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Natera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $157,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,742 shares of company stock worth $1,104,419 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $42.36. 1,532,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,690. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

