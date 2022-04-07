37,374 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Freshpet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $20,583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,848,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 166,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Freshpet by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $102.47. 496,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.14. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -148.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

