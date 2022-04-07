Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1,037.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after buying an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

