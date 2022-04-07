Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 10,565 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 794.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $204.77. 1,391,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,386. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

