Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after buying an additional 392,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,751,000 after buying an additional 209,476 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,939. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.27 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average of $143.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

