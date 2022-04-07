Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 25.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $346,859,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.96.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $536.95. 2,866,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,075. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $363.11 and a fifty-two week high of $538.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $505.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

