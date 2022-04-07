Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 14,369 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $57,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $346,859,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.96.

NYSE UNH traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $536.95. 2,703,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.14 and a 200 day moving average of $465.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $363.11 and a 12-month high of $538.28. The company has a market cap of $505.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

