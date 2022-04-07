$0.46 EPS Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. 464,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.50. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,003 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,473,000 after buying an additional 1,766,271 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,166,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,351,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

