OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

