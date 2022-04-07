FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPFI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. 180,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,501. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

FG New America Acquisition ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

