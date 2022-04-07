Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0117

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $192.85 million and $5.36 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00262178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001382 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,501,624,488 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

