Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Brokerages expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. Luminar Technologies reported sales of $5.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $44.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $48.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $130.12 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,300. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,200 and sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,439,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,560,000 after acquiring an additional 271,756 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,661,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,103,000 after acquiring an additional 260,237 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

