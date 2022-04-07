Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00202385 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00024089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00388868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00052711 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.