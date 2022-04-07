XML Financial LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BTT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,458. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.