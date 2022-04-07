Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Reduced by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.7% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $24.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $612.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $566.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

