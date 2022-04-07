XML Financial LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.69. 488,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.23. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $231.35 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

