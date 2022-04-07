Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 53,263 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMW)
