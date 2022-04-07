Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $0.88. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.