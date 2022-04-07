WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $168.53

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$168.53 and traded as low as C$158.00. WSP Global shares last traded at C$158.67, with a volume of 142,416 shares traded.

WSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WSP Global in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$187.79.

Get WSP Global alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$163.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$168.46. The stock has a market cap of C$18.76 billion and a PE ratio of 38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.4400007 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.