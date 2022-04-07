Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.02

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.02 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.32 ($0.10). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10), with a volume of 615,571 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 47.76 and a quick ratio of 47.76. The stock has a market cap of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia.

