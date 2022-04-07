Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.02

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.02 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.32 ($0.10). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10), with a volume of 615,571 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 47.76 and a quick ratio of 47.76. The stock has a market cap of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)
