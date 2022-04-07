Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after buying an additional 399,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.39. 4,345,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

