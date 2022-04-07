MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.43

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.43 and traded as low as $15.42. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 57,317 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.40.

MS&AD Insurance Group ( OTCMKTS:MSADY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.