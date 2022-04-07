Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock remained flat at $$21.12 during trading hours on Friday. 2,104,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.73%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

