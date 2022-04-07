Analysts Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.83. 889,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,079. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.93%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

