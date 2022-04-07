Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,726. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $341.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.56 and its 200 day moving average is $352.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

