Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500,963 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,282,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,134,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 279,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,589. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

