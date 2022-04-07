Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,505,000 after acquiring an additional 92,578 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.75. 6,748,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $68.89.

