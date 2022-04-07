Dash (DASH) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Dash has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $203.04 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $117.27 or 0.00268293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013080 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004933 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00024157 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.31 or 0.00682491 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,664,973 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.