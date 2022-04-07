Hegic (HEGIC) Trading Down 37.2% Over Last Week

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $19.20 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00036155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00105102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

