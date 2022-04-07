OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 4,925,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $473.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The business had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.