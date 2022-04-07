CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 819.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 408,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,344. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

