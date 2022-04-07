Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $37.45 Average PT from Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNPRF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Uniper from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nord/LB downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of UNPRF stock remained flat at $$26.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. Uniper has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

